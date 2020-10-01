Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $56,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 967,497 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,551.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.