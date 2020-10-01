Rifco (CVE:RFC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.90. Rifco shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 73,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 658.84, a current ratio of 23.15 and a quick ratio of 23.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24.

Get Rifco alerts:

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rifco Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rifco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rifco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.