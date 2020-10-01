Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Shares of Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $6.20. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Valley Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks.

