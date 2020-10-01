Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.13. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter.

About Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Snap Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim
Snap Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim
Spotify Upgraded at Guggenheim
Spotify Upgraded at Guggenheim
Grid Dynamics Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity
Grid Dynamics Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity
Rifco Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91
Rifco Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91
Pacific Valley Bank Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74
Pacific Valley Bank Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74
Crown Point Energy Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29
Crown Point Energy Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report