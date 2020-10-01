Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.13. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.