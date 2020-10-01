Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.06

Shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.06 and traded as low as $33.50. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 996 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Discovery Inc Series B from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Discovery Inc Series B alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.