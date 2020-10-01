Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.92 and traded as low as $9.41. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 128,688 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SAMG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.