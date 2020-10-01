Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.92 and traded as low as $9.41. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 128,688 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SAMG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Snap Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim
Snap Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim
Spotify Upgraded at Guggenheim
Spotify Upgraded at Guggenheim
Grid Dynamics Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity
Grid Dynamics Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity
Rifco Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91
Rifco Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91
Pacific Valley Bank Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74
Pacific Valley Bank Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74
Crown Point Energy Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29
Crown Point Energy Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report