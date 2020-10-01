Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.37

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.37 and traded as low as $21.80. Ebiquity shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.45.

About Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

