Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $1.00. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pacific Health Care Organization from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Snap Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim
Snap Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim
Spotify Upgraded at Guggenheim
Spotify Upgraded at Guggenheim
Grid Dynamics Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity
Grid Dynamics Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity
Rifco Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91
Rifco Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91
Pacific Valley Bank Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74
Pacific Valley Bank Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74
Crown Point Energy Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29
Crown Point Energy Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report