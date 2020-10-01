Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $1.00. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pacific Health Care Organization from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

