ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. ChineseInvestors.com shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 3,899 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

