1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.45. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 3,337 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

