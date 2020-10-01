BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.50. BAB shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.