Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CREE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $63.74 on Thursday. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

