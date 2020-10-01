Chinamerica Andy Movie Entert Media (OTCMKTS:CAME) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Chinamerica Andy Movie Entert Media Co (OTCMKTS:CAME) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.75. Chinamerica Andy Movie Entert Media shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

About Chinamerica Andy Movie Entert Media (OTCMKTS:CAME)

ChinAmerica Andy Movie Entertainment Media Co is an operating company. The Company provides consulting services on movie and entertainment projects, including pre-production research and strategy, introducing Chinese entertainment companies with American talent and potential partners from Hollywood, California, training and global market consulting, regarding distribution and production in the United States.

