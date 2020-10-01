Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.16

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.16 and traded as low as $20.69. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 1,335 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 487,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 449.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 22,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

