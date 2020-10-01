CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. CUB Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 333,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,704.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

CUB Energy Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

