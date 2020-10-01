Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.30. Aukett Swanke shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 456,428 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

