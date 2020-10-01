Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.06. Lekoil shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 270,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.44.

Lekoil Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

