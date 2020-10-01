Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.34

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.34 and traded as low as $75.80. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 28,800 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kingspan Group from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

