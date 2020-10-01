Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 21.5% in September

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APM opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

