Short Interest in ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Grows By 35.7%

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ANCHIANO THERAP/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.01. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.49.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 364,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 4.91% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.