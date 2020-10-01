Short Interest in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Decreases By 23.6%

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

