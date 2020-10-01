Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Short Interest Update

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMRH opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Ameri has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Ameri at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

