Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,520,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 44,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $145,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 154.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

