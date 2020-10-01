Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,520,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 44,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $145,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 154.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Financial Corp Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.16
Community Financial Corp Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.16
CUB Energy Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
CUB Energy Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Aukett Swanke Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88
Aukett Swanke Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88
Lekoil Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44
Lekoil Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44
Kingspan Group Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.34
Kingspan Group Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.34
Aptorum Group Ltd Short Interest Down 21.5% in September
Aptorum Group Ltd Short Interest Down 21.5% in September


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report