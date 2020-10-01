Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Short Interest Up 31.7% in September

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,999 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 260,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $90.70 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -164.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

