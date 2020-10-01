AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.58. AEterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

