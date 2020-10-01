Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Decreases By 19.8%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,367,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,869,000 after buying an additional 2,408,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,007,000 after buying an additional 926,621 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,740,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 546,661 shares during the period.

