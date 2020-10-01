Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. CL King boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.60.

HELE opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $213.30.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,852,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

