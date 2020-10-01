Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 544,100 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 458,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, insider Donald Joseph bought 14,285 shares of Acer Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Schelling bought 142,857 shares of Acer Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 202,142 shares of company stock worth $707,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACER opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACER shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

