ADMA Biologics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,857 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 3,193 call options.

ADMA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 6.75. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.25.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,500 shares of company stock worth $121,386. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,299,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

