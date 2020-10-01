Piper Sandler Comments on Bank Of Princeton’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BPRN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 19.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

