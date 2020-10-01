Oppenheimer Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

NYSE MS opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $13,428,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

