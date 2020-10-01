Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $48.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:PKI opened at C$35.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.73. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Earnings History and Estimates for Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Financial Corp Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.16
Community Financial Corp Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.16
CUB Energy Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
CUB Energy Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Aukett Swanke Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88
Aukett Swanke Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88
Lekoil Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44
Lekoil Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44
Kingspan Group Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.34
Kingspan Group Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.34
Aptorum Group Ltd Short Interest Down 21.5% in September
Aptorum Group Ltd Short Interest Down 21.5% in September


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report