SDX Energy (OTCMKTS:SDRYF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

SDX Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SDRYF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.26. SDX Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 40,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

SDX Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDRYF)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interests in the NW Gemsa and Block-H Meseda development/producing concessions; 12.75% working interest in the South Ramadan development concession; and 55% working interest in the South Disouq exploration concession that are located in Egypt.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.