Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.89. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 75,766 shares traded.

BYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 price objective on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market cap of $36.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$30.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Royer bought 38,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,132.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,900,204.49.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

