Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.20. Titanium shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Titanium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company develops Creating Value from Waste technology that recovers bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings in the Athabasca oil sands region of Northern Alberta, Canada.

