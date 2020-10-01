Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.91

Shares of Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.37. Advanced Info Service PCL shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 193 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

