Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $368.25

Restore PLC (LON:RST)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $368.25 and traded as low as $305.00. Restore shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 47,198 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RST shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $402.09 million and a P/E ratio of 177.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 338.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 368.25.

In other news, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 3,000 shares of Restore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,132.11).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

