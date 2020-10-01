ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $122.49

ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.49 and traded as low as $83.00. ReNeuron Group shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 26,161 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported GBX (35.90) (($0.47)) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (50.20) (($0.66)) by GBX 14.30 ($0.19). On average, research analysts anticipate that ReNeuron Group Plc will post -77.5881812 EPS for the current year.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

