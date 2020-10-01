New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.13

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and traded as high as $30.04. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCI shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$38.50 to C$39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $469.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$27.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.60 million. Analysts predict that New Look Vision Group Inc will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

