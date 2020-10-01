Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $616.92

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.92 and traded as high as $630.15. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $87.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 598.82.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

