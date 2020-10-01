Daseke (NASDAQ:HCACU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.78

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as high as $13.90. Daseke shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 14,916 shares trading hands.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

