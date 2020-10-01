CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF (NYSE:CMO.PE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.77

CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF (NYSE:CMO.PE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as high as $24.36. CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 28,182 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

About CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF (NYSE:CMO.PE)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.