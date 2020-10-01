Marlin Gold Mining (CVE:MLN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Marlin Gold Mining Ltd (CVE:MLN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Marlin Gold Mining shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 24,350 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $20.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Marlin Gold Mining (CVE:MLN)

Marlin Gold Mining Ltd., primarily explores for, develops, and produces gold in the Americas. The company also explores for silver. It holds a 100% interest in the La Trinidad mine comprising 9 concessions located in Sinaloa; and the Gavilanes property covering an area of 8,832 hectares located in the San Dimas mining district in Durango, Mexico.

