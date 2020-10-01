Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.58. Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 313,275,848 shares traded.

Separately, First Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

