THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $1.03. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 22,918,650 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

