Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Cluff Natural Resources PLC (LON:CLNR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.13. Cluff Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 5,115,269 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 69.88, a current ratio of 70.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.

Cluff Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

