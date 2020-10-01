Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADES shares. ValuEngine cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

