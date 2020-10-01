Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADES shares. ValuEngine cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.
Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.56.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.
Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.