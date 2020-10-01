Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Fantex Inc (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)

Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.

