PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of PetVivo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PETV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.80. PetVivo shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 378 shares changing hands.

The company has a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics to treat pets and other animals suffering from arthritis and other afflictions in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its lead product is Kush System, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

