Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

AGTC opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $125.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.54.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

